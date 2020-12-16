Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Ready Capital has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE RC opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $674.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

