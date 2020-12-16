Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (OGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE: OGI):

12/8/2020 – OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.79 to C$3.89.

12/1/2020 – OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

11/23/2020 – OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:OGI traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of C$417.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.82.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

