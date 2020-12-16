Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Berkeley Group (BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS: BKGFY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2020 – The Berkeley Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/7/2020 – The Berkeley Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/7/2020 – The Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2020 – The Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

11/10/2020 – The Berkeley Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2020 – The Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2020 – The Berkeley Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/22/2020 – The Berkeley Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/20/2020 – The Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BKGFY stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $77.67.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

