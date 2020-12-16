Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $64.31. Approximately 3,297,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,587,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -92.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $257,802.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,231.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,326,842. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 70,681 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Redfin by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Redfin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

