reflect.finance Hits Market Cap of $13.19 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $13.19 million and $2.19 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00006833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00146970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.48 or 0.00859636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00183716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00430223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00144305 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00086082 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

