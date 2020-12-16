Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) was up 12.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 12,113,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 13,563,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43.

About Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing treatment solutions for indications related to diabetic complications and respiratory diseases. The company is developing aviptadil, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of sarcoidosis, an orphan pulmonary disease, as well as pulmonary hypertension; and atexakin alfa that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat peripheral diabetic neuropathy.

