Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Qiwi (QIWI)

12/12/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/11/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

12/9/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Qiwi was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/23/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at Sberbank CIB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

10/27/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/22/2020 – Qiwi was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qiwi plc has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $638.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Qiwi plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiwi in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Qiwi by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiwi by 30.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

