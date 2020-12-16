Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Transcat (TRNS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS):

12/15/2020 – Transcat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

12/12/2020 – Transcat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2020 – Transcat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/26/2020 – Transcat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Transcat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2020 – Transcat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TRNS traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $259.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,031 shares of company stock worth $450,567. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

