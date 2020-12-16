Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.693 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

QSR opened at C$79.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$74.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.90. The stock has a market cap of C$24.18 billion and a PE ratio of 43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$36.48 and a twelve month high of C$89.32.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

