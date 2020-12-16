Reviewing Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) and Its Rivals

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) is one of 778 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Chinook Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinook Therapeutics -215.80% -112.72% -21.36% Chinook Therapeutics Competitors -3,661.65% -191.78% -31.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chinook Therapeutics $17.26 million -$82.37 million -3.30 Chinook Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $220.32 million -2.95

Chinook Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chinook Therapeutics. Chinook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Chinook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chinook Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chinook Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinook Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Chinook Therapeutics Competitors 7565 20521 38672 1568 2.50

Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.49%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 29.23%. Given Chinook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chinook Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Chinook Therapeutics competitors beat Chinook Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. Its product candidates include BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase Ib trial for IgA nephropathy; and CHK-336, a preclinical development candidate for an undisclosed ultra-orphan kidney disease, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington.

