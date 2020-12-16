Reviewing Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zalando and Jiangsu Expressway’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $7.26 billion 3.54 $111.66 million $0.22 228.18 Jiangsu Expressway $1.43 billion 3.91 $607.70 million N/A N/A

Jiangsu Expressway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zalando.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zalando and Jiangsu Expressway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 2 4 8 0 2.43 Jiangsu Expressway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Zalando shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and Jiangsu Expressway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 1.52% 6.42% 2.41% Jiangsu Expressway 36.07% 9.85% 5.79%

Risk and Volatility

Zalando has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiangsu Expressway has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart. Zalando SE was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 17 road and bridge projects; and owned approximately 840 kilometers of roads and bridges. The company also offers passenger transportation; and development and operation of ancillary services along the toll roads and bridges, including refueling, catering, shopping, advertising, accommodation, etc. In addition, it engages in real estate development activities. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China. Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited is a subsidiary of Jiangsu Communications Holding Company Limited.

