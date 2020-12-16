REVV (REVV) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.28 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One REVV token can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $116,961.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00146030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00848532 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00178158 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00423138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00141921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00084535 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,949,030 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com.

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

