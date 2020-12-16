Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Up 5.5%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 17,614,439 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 7,285,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $751.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 3.15.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 632,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 333,644 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 388.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

