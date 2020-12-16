River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Shares Gap Up to $152.50

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $152.50, but opened at $161.00. River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) shares last traded at $160.90, with a volume of 111,634 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.58 million and a P/E ratio of 23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Get River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.13%.

In other news, insider James Barham bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £19,608 ($25,617.98).

About River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.