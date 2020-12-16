RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (RGO.L) (LON:RGO) Shares Up 2.9%

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (RGO.L) (LON:RGO) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 1,188,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 916,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £6.08 million and a PE ratio of 8.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.77.

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (RGO.L) (LON:RGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.08 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (RGO.L) Company Profile (LON:RGO)

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc invests in the natural resources sector in the United Kingdom. It invests in unlisted/pre IPO and listed companies. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

