Robotina Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Robotina token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $173.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Robotina has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00146645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.00852455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00175975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00426315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00140691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085305 BTC.

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

