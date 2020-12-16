Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) PT Raised to $7.41 at TD Securities

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $7.41 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCKXF opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

