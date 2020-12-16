Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Sells $24,072,138.48 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roku stock opened at $320.14 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $336.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.03 and its 200-day moving average is $182.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roku by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 206.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after purchasing an additional 659,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 19.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roku from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.04.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

