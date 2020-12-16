Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Russel Metals from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044. Russel Metals has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.