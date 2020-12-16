Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

R has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $63.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryder System will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 35.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

