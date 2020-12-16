Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.22

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $7.11. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 92,025 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $137.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 699.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

