Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $205.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $184.88 on Wednesday. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $190.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.48.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Saia by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

