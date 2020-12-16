SaluS (SLS) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $12.89 or 0.00062290 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SaluS has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $13.05 million and $504.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,726.08 or 1.00138183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026096 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.