Salzgitter’s (SZGPY) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

