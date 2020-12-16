Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

NYSE SAND traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. 22,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,152. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.