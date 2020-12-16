SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Financial Analysis

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -1,583.12% N/A -420.19% Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23%

Volatility & Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SANUWAVE Health and Invo Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

SANUWAVE Health currently has a consensus target price of $0.34, suggesting a potential upside of 94.73%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Invo Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 79.20 -$10.43 million N/A N/A Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 1,016.84 -$3.08 million N/A N/A

Invo Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.