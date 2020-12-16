Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.52.

Shares of SRPT opened at $167.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

