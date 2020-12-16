Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $156.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.52.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $167.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.5% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

