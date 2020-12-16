Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 615 ($8.04) and last traded at GBX 612.97 ($8.01), with a volume of 27496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610 ($7.97).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L)’s payout ratio is currently -18.83%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 579.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 510.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.54.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

