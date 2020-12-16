Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.50

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $89.49, with a volume of 23 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

