Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Trading Down 3.6%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.06. 290,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 125,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSCRF)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

