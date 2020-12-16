ScPrime Trading 12.7% Higher This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $1,751.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00063564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00146512 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.00848529 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00183142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00424966 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 37,873,127 coins and its circulating supply is 31,189,516 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

