Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Shares Down 4.2%

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) shares dropped 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 232,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 287,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19.

Sears Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ)

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

