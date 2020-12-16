SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG) Shares Gap Up to $39.50

SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.50, but opened at $41.00. SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 7,300 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £9.22 million and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Fiorenzo Vittorio Tagliabue acquired 1,000 shares of SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £600 ($783.90). Also, insider Emma Victoria Kane acquired 25,862 shares of SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £14,999.96 ($19,597.54).

SEC Newgate S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services in Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Colombia, Spain, Poland, France, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco. It provides a range of communications, public affairs, and integrated services specializing in corporate and financial communications, consumer PR, investor relations, financial communications, B2B PR, public affairs, digital services, research, analytics, and media planning and buying.

