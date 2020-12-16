Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $50.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,643,863.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

