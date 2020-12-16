Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $3.86. Sensus Healthcare shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 133 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRTS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $66.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.17.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Sensus Healthcare worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

