SHIELD Price Tops $0.0002 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $103,514.18 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,679.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.76 or 0.03016359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00432412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.01459114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00746395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00343918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

