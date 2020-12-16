SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.80 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $41.80 million and $363,044.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00420309 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00025453 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,691,753 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars.

