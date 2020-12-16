Sirius XM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 29,070 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the average daily volume of 5,100 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sirius XM by 113.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 25.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 196.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 29.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

