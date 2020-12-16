Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $171.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $144.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.35. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,330.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,294 shares of company stock worth $8,148,051. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,300,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,075,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

