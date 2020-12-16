Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $280,644.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00146181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00851865 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00175421 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00426189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00139656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00085193 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity.

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

