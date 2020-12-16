Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $142.00

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $142.00, but opened at $135.50. Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 140,616 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.79.

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (8.40) (($0.11)) by GBX 4.93 ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartspace Software plc will post -5.4993548 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Morrison purchased 27,356 shares of Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £25,988.20 ($33,953.75).

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) Company Profile (LON:SMRT)

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, concierge, and workplace analytics.

