Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $155.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $145.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.56.

NASDAQ GH opened at $122.25 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $707,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $621,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,226,209 shares of company stock worth $731,623,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,100,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

