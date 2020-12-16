Software Acquisition Group (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Software Acquisition Group stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAQNU) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Software Acquisition Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAQNU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

