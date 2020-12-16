SolarCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,253.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1,253.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00422394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000309 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.