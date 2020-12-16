SolarWinds Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,639 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,413% compared to the average daily volume of 31 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $11,697,113.61. Insiders have sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,594,819 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 44.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 4.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWI opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 200.69 and a beta of 1.20. SolarWinds has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

