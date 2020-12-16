SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG) Shares Gap Down to $34.55

Shares of SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.55, but opened at $33.20. SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) shares last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 2,426,834 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a market cap of £745.17 million and a P/E ratio of -57.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.55.

About SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG)

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.