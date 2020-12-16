Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.43. Soligenix shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 698,165 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Soligenix in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $74.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Soligenix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 124,334 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

