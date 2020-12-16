Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.37. Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 371,175 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £17.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51.

About Sound Energy plc (SOU.L) (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

