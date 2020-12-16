Soverain (SOVE) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Soverain has a market capitalization of $6,805.44 and approximately $1.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Soverain has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00146512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.00848529 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00183142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00424966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00142260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00085463 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile

Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

. Soverain’s official website is soverain.org/soveraintg.

Soverain Coin Trading

Soverain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

